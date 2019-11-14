Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The outgoing Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin, Faraday Orunmwense, announced yesterday, that 100 students will be awarded first class honors during the convocation ceremony of the institution.

He disclosed this to newsmen at the pre-45th convocation/49th Founder’s Day briefing ceremony of the institution.

He said 10,198 graduands would be awarded various diplomas and degrees from the university and that 100 among them will be graduating with first class honours, 2,274 with second class upper, 4011 second class lower, 592 with third class while none graduated with pass.

Others are 273 Doctorate degrees (PhD), 1,977 Masters, 253 post-graduate diploma, 109 diploma and 609 unclassified.

The vice chancellor said since the inception of his administration, academic activities in the university have taken a giant leap.

He said the academic programmes, both undergraduate and post-graduate, have run smoothly, placing the institution in the limelight of the National Universities Commission accreditation, adding that there has been full accreditation of educational programmes.

He noted that a significant part of the intellectual footprints of his administration was the attraction of the Centre of Excellence in Reproductive Health Initiative (CERHI), a World Bank assisted project.

Orunmwense said the progress made thus far in his administration was possible due to the support of all stakeholders, especially the Federal Government, just as he said the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has been very generous to the university with its intervention projects.