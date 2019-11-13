Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The outgoing Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin, Prof. Faraday. F. Orunmwense, has announced that 100 students would be awarded first class degrees honours during this year’s convocation ceremony of the institution.

He disclosed this to newsmen at the pre-45th convocation/49th Founder’s Day briefing ceremony of the institution.

He said 10, 198 graduands would be awarded various diplomas and degrees from the university and that 100 among them will be graduating with first class honours, 2,274 with second class upper, 4,011 second class lower, 592 with third class while non graduated with a pass.

Others are 273 Doctorate degrees (PhD), 1,977, Masters, 253 post graduate diploma, 109 diploma, 609 will graduate with unclassified certificates.

The Vice Chancellor explained that since the inception of his administration, academic activities in the university had taken a giant leap.

He said the academic programmes, both undergraduate and post graduate, had run smoothly, placing the institution in the limelight of the National Universities Commission accreditation, adding that there had been full accreditation of educational programmes.

He noted that a significant part of the intellectual footprints of his administration was the attraction of the Centre of Excellence in Reproductive Health Initiative (CERHI), a World Bank assisted project.

‎Prof. Orunmwense stated that the progress made thus far in his administration was possible owing to the support of all stakeholders, especially the Federal Government of Nigeria, just as he said the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) had been very generous to the university with its intervention projects.

While introducing the new Vice Chancellor, Prof. Lillian Imuentiyan Salami, who is to assume office on December 2, 2019, to newsmen, he called on members of staff to accord her the necessary support to enable her excel and move the institution to a more enviable height.