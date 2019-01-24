NAN

The Ekiti House of Assembly has unanimously passed a vote of confidence on Gov. Kayode Fayemi, for his laudable achievements as he marks his first 100 days in office.

The vote of confidence followed a motion by the Majority Leader, Gboyega Aribisogan which was seconded by Ojo-Ade Fajana, representing Ekiti East Constituency 1.

Fayemi, had earlier presented “the State-of-the State” address to the assembly as one of the activities marking his 100 days in office, highlighting the achievements of his administration

He said that his administration had recorded a remarkable level of development through the people-oriented policies and programmes.

“I watched how the people of Erijiyan-Ekiti and its environs danced for joy when electricity was restored to the community for the first time in four years.

“I also saw how civil servants and pensioners were in jubilation for receiving their salaries and allowances as and when due, including arrears.

“The influx of prayers over the reintroduction of free and compulsory education in Ekiti and the payment of WAEC fees for our students has been overwhelming.

“This is just to mention a few of how we have touched the lives of our people within the past 100 days,” Fayemi said.

The governor however said the debt profile of Ekiti stood at N156 billion while the capital inflow to the state between October 2014 and October 2018 was N185 billion.

He promised to always pursue the policies and programmes of his administration in order to bring about the desired development in the state and thanked the people for their support.

In his address, the Speaker of the House, Mr Adebiran Alagbada, described Fayemi’ 100 days in office as “better than the four years of the immediate past administration in the state.”

He said, “Pursuant to Section 108 sub-section 1 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, you have presented the state-of-the-state” address to the assembly today.

“The house is very proud of your numerous achievements within 100. Morning shows the days,” the speaker said.

Alagbada called on the people to cooperate with the present administration, vote for President Muhammadu Buhari and other All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates in the forthcoming general elections.