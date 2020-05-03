George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Imo State governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma has come under fire following his state broadcast on April 27, to the people of the state to commemorate his administration’s 100 days in office.

Kicking against some of the claims of the governor in the broadcast, former Secretary to the State Government, Hon. Uche Onyeagucha, said that Uzodinma “raised issues that were lamentably tinged with implicit and explicit fallacies, misconceptions and deceits aimed at either to usurp or refute the uncommon accomplishments and profound footprints of the short-lived People’s Democratic Party (PDP) government and Rebuild Imo Administration headed by Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha.

“This unfortunate development is viewed by the Rebuild Imo Team and the vast majority of Imolites with worry and resentment thereby necessitating this response desirable to set the record straight to ensure that truth prevails.

“The misconceived issues and the reactions of Rebuild Imo Team are accordingly and specifically contained as follows:

In the broadcast, Uzodinma stated that he inherited a sorry state of affairs on assumption of office on January 15, 2020. This is obsessive falsehood and inconsistent with comments credited to him on assumption of duty.

“In his maiden broadcast, Uzodinma promised Imolites that he would continue with the governance structure, roadmap and foundation laid by Ihedioha government.

“Consequently, he has been struggling to clone Ihedioha vision. Moreover, in the same speech he used to commemorate his 100 days in office he reiterated his tendency to continue with the 25 roads projects commenced by Ihedioha administration. In this realization, it is illogical to claim that he inherited a sorry state of affairs. Besides, it is on record that Ihedioha administration was appraised as the best overall performing state in ICT Development by the National Council on Digital Economy.”

Similarly, a socio-political pressure group, Imo League of Patriots (ILP) took a swipe at Governor Uzodinma, describing his 100 days in office as a disaster.

The group claimed that the administration lacks direction and focus, expressing concerns that this may spell doom for the state.

In a statement signed by the Director of publicity of the group, Prof Luke Mgborokwu and made available to newsmen in Owerri at the weekend said that the first 100 days of Governor Uzodinma’s administration in the state was nothing to write home about.

“We have taken time to observe the present administration in the state in the last 100 days. We have assessed its performance, activities and programmes for the people of the state and there appears to be no direction. There is no clear roadmap on how to improve the lots of our people. We are in a critical period and this is not the time to leave anything to chance. After Covid-19, the economy of the world will not remain the same. The way the state government is going about tackling the Covid-19 challenge is unfortunate. The fact that there is no plan, whatsoever, on how the state will survive post Covid-19 period is even more worrisome. All we see and hear everyday are stories and diversionary tactics.”