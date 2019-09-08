Imo state governor, Emeka Ihedioha has vowed to remain focused and abide by the rule of law in all his dealings, saying that the hate campaign against his government would not distract him from delivering on promises.

The governor’s remarks came against the backdrop of the successes recorded within the first 100 days in office which he noted were encouraging, especially in efforts at rebuilding the state.

He said the Imo Growth and Strategic Development Agenda plan (G-SDP), a two-stage development horizon of a five year economic blueprint conceived by the Transition Technical Committee provided the roadmap for the overall economic growth and development of the state which include among other things, the delivery of 381km rural access road projects, restoration of an improved Owerri masterplan, restoration of water supply in Owerri metropolis, roll out of a State Health Insurance scheme as well as the reactivation of four technical education institutions in the State.

Others according to the Governor include economic growth and Strategic development with emphasis on human capital development, Agriculture and food security, infrastructure, industrialization, and job creation as well as security and environment.

Part of the statement by the governor’s Chief of Staff, Chibuike Onyeukwu, made available to Sunday Sun noted among others that “So far our deliberate and measured steps are beginning to yield the desired results. However, we wish to calm frayed nerves and reassured the people of Imo state that despite all provocations and disruptive actions of a disgruntled minority, we shall remain focused on our agenda anchored on good governance, rule of law, human capital development, and integrated infrastructural development.

“As a government, we are also conscious of the hate campaign against Governor Emeka Ihedioha, including, but not limited to the malicious allegation that he ordered the arrest of a citizen, the former Governor of the state, Chief Rochas Okorocha. Nothing can be further from the truth.

“We wish to restate that Governor Ihedioha will not interfere in the investigation of the former governor by relevant agencies but shall continue to abide by and lead Imo state in the established democratic principles as enshrined in the laws of our land”.