From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Worried by the increasing rate of road crashes, the Automobile and Touring Club of Nigeria (ATCN), has trained over 100 private and commercial drivers in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

ATCN President, Ishaku Bamaiyi, yesterday, disclosed that organisation recently trained 500 students drawn from 11 schools in the FCT on various topics like, identifying road signs, importance of road safety, application of first aid, SR4 under the school rating etc.

Bamaiyi said the training will enhance the knowledge of drivers in understanding the importance of road safety and get to obey traffic rules.

He said he would not rest until road crashes reduce to the barest minimum across the country.

“We decided to go with the star rating for schools. We discovered that a lot of schools don’t have zebra crossing in front of their schools. So yesterday, the FCT transport secretariat granted us to provide safety improvement around five schools.