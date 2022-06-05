From Okwe Obi, Abuja
Worried by the increasing rate of road crashes, the Automobile and Touring Club of Nigeria (ATCN), has trained over 100 private and commercial drivers in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.
ATCN President, Ishaku Bamaiyi, yesterday, disclosed that organisation recently trained 500 students drawn from 11 schools in the FCT on various topics like, identifying road signs, importance of road safety, application of first aid, SR4 under the school rating etc.
Bamaiyi said the training will enhance the knowledge of drivers in understanding the importance of road safety and get to obey traffic rules.
He said he would not rest until road crashes reduce to the barest minimum across the country.
“We decided to go with the star rating for schools. We discovered that a lot of schools don’t have zebra crossing in front of their schools. So yesterday, the FCT transport secretariat granted us to provide safety improvement around five schools.
“This training will enhance the knowledge of those drivers to understand the importance of Road safety and get to obey the traffic rules and regulations on public routes, not just about the school zones.
“We requested for 100 by end the year we would train more drivers,” he said.
According to him, “ATCN is the sole representative of Federation International de l’Automobile (FIA) in Nigeria for all its operations in accordance with Articles 3.1 of the FIA Statutes and the International Sport Code.
“These operations include Mobility and Motorsport matters.
“FIA is the governing body of Motorsport worldwide (Excluding Super/Power Bike Sports), and represents over 60 million road and track users from over 246-member clubs worldwide. It is the global motoring organization.”
