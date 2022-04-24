From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

Worried by the recent explosion at an illegal oil refinery at Abaezi in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State on Friday where over 100 persons was roasted alive, Senator Representing lmo West senatorial District, Rochas Okorocha has called on the minister of State for Petroleum to institute a panel of inquiry to avert a future occurrence.

Okorocha in a statement he made through his Special Adviser on media,Sam Onwuemeodo while lamenting on the incident described it as worrisome and disheartening even as he expressed regrets that his zone, Orlu has been in the news for quite some time for the wrong reasons.

Senator Okorocha said “for sometime now, Orlu zone has been in the news for the wrong reasons, the ugly and disturbing stories of killings or deaths in the zone have become unbearable.

He condole with the families of the victims while praying that God would console the families affected by this disaster and give the souls of all those who lost their lives in the bloody incident, eternal rest.

Similarly, Okorocha has described the death of Alafin of Oyo, Lamidi Adeyemi as a great loss to the nation

OKorocha regretted the traditional ruler’s demise and described him as one of the frontrow monarchs, who had added tremendous value and attracted remarkable respect, to the traditional lnstitution in the country.