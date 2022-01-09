From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The family of late Edo State businessman and Philanthropist, Capt Idahosa Wells Okunbo, has promised to offer no fewer than100 Edo public school children scholarship in honour of their departed Patriarch.

The eldest child and wife of the Olu of Warri Kingdom, Olori Atuwatse III, disclosed when she led her other siblings to the Mausoleum of the late billionaire father to offer prayers to mark posthumously his 64th birthday.

The event which held at the Wells Hosa Greenhouse farm in Benin City at the weekend, featured songs of worship and prayers offered to the soul of their late father.

Olori explained that the idea of scholarship was informed by their father’s passion and support towards education as well as one of the legacies he bequeathed to them.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

She added that modalities for selecting the beneficiaries from public schools in Edo State was being perfected and stressed that children of parents who could not afford school fees would be given priority.

“We are going to pay school fees for 100 children in memory of our father because he was very passionate about education and he often said what he owed us more importantly is education.

“We are targeting primary and secondary school children in public schools in the state whose parents are unable to pay their fees for the year.

“From all we have heard since he passed on, it is evident that he lived an impactful life and left great legacies and that is what we the children are doing to keep alive”, the Queen of the Warri Kingdom stated.