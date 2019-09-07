Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The police in Kano State have arrested a total of 100 suspected criminals for engaging in various crimes, ranging from kidnapping, armed robbery, cyber-crimes and forgery. Commenting on these cases during a press conference held yesterday at the Command’s headquarters, Kano State Police Commissioner, Alhaji Ahmed Illiyasu explained that in one of the abduction cases, the suspects attempted to kidnap one Sani Yahaya of Goron-Dutse Quarters.

He gave the names of the suspects as Sagir liya, Rabiu Adamu and Murthar Sani, all of Zango Dan Audu village in Rimi Gado Local Government Area of the state, adding that they have since confessed to sending the intimidating text messages threatening to kidnap the complainant.

He further disclosed that working with Myetti Allah’s representatives in Kano and Kaduna States and with Aljan Network Security, they arrested five suspected kidnappers at Falgore Forest, adding that the suspects have admitted to being the brains behind series of robbery and kidnapping cases in the affected area.

The police boss disclosed that one Hamisu Abdullahi and his compatriot, Yusuf Abubakar were in their net for extorting a total of N120, 000 from one Ibrahim Sani- Mainagge after threatening to kidnap his son.

He said that they were arrested with different weapons such as long knives, short knives, axes, sticks, cutlasses, 126 bottles of codeine expectorants and a large quantity of dry leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.