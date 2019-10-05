Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Taraba State Police Command on Friday paraded 22-year-old Abdul Basit Umar, 100 level student of Computer Science at the Adamawa State University Yola, for kidnapping his 10-year-old younger sister Amina Umar.

The suspect was arrested alongside two of his accomplices, Sadiq Dalhatu Sani (21) and Abdullahi Habib (27). Umar, revealed that his purpose for staging the kidnap of his sister was to make his father cough out N10 million so that he could travel abroad. “I know that if I kidnap my sister, my father will pay the ransom of N10 million. My aim is if I get the money, I will go abroad”.

While parading the suspects at the Command headquarters in Jalingo alongside other 19 suspects as well as arms, ammunitions, a vehicle and other accessories recovered from the suspects, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) ASP David Misal, said that “the mastermind of the crime, Abdubasit Umar, who happens to be a biological brother to the victim has on the said date criminally conspired with other suspects and lured the innocent girl into a Blue Honda car with registration number MKF 67JK Kaduna, and took her to Dove Hotel Mayo Dassa, where she was held captive.

“The suspects contacted the family and demanded for a ransom of 10,000,000 naira. The kidnappers later accepted to collect the sum of N4 million while in the process of collecting the ransom at Wuro-Sambe being the outskirts of Jalingo, they were tracked and promptly arrested while the victim was rescued”.

Misal said that “the Commissioner of Police, Alkassim Sanusi, wishes to reiterate the unwavering commitment of officers and men in fighting all forms of violent crimes and use this medium to seek the cooperation of all and sundry by providing information to the Police that would lead to tackling crime and criminality in the state. Parents and guardians are enjoined to watch over their wards and always ensure their movement to school and errands are secure in order to avert any possible act of kidnapping or related crime”. His other accomplice, Sadiq Sani, a 300 level Geology student of Modibbo Adama University Yola, revealed that he has been a childhood friend of Abdubasit, who sought his assistance for the act to be accomplished.