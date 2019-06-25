Tony John, Port Harcourt

Over 100 local entrepreneurs from the Niger Delta have been trained by the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) on how to produce quality and hygienic Nigerian goods to gain global recognition and create employment.

NEPC’s team was in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, to sensitise local producers on “Effective Quality Control Measures in Aflatoxin and Mycotoxin contaminants in processed agriculture products for standardisation, packaging procedures for non-oil exportable products.”

Speaking at the workshop, the South-South Regional Coordinator of NEPC, Mrs. Azuka Ikejiofor, disclosed that the free trade policies had made a number of products receive easy acceptability in international market.

Mrs. Ikejiofor noted negative reports on some Nigerian products in the past, which led to high rejections of some food exports.

According to her, the country had, within the period, faced the challange of its local products entering into the international market due to low standard.

Ikejiofor said, “that does not say well about our products. Some of our products do not stand the desired competitiveness with our competitors.”