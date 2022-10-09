From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Inter-Governmental Group of Action against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA) will hold a one-day Public Lecture on Anti-Money Laundering/Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) at The University of Cabo Verde (Uni-CV), Praia, Cabo Verde on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

The previous editions were held at the Ahmadu Bello University in Zaria, Nigeria (2011), the Université Félix Houphouet-Boigny in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire (2014), the University of Benin in Benin, Nigeria (2017), and Nile University in Abuja, Nigeria in 2021. This will be the fifth in the series of Public Lectures on AML/CFT.

The GIABA has identified the ivory towers as a veritable platform to reach a sizable community of informed people in the pursuit of a crime-free society as part of ongoing efforts to raise awareness about the scourges of economic and financial crimes, particularly money laundering and terrorist financing.

The event will feature paper presentations with the title “Global Threat of Transnational Organized Crime: A Challenge to West African Region and Role of the Youths” in an effort to educate the University of Cabo Verde’s academic community about the phenomena of money laundering and terrorist financing in the West African sub-region. The papers will be delivered by Mrs Almada Fernandes Kylly Samhaa.

The academic community of The University of Cabo Verde and other higher institutions in Praia are expected to make up the event’s estimated 100 participants.

The Honourable Ministers of Justice, Dra. Joana Rosa Gomes Amado, and Education, Dr. Amadeu Cruz, as well as the Director General of GIABA, Mr. Edward W. Harris Jr., are expected dignitaries at the event and will deliver a Goodwill Message, Welcoming Remarks, and Opening Remarks, respectively. Dr. José Arlindo Barreto, rector of The University of Cabo Verde, and Antonio Sebastio, director of the Cabo Verde Financial Intelligence Unit, will also make welcoming remarks at the event.

Also at the event, GIABA’s faculty will deliver presentations titled ‘An Overview of AML/CFT Framework in West Africa: The Role of GIABA as a Regional Initiative and GIABA Establishment: Mission, vision, Mandate, Achievements and Challenges’. GIABA reiterates its commitment to sensitizing and working with all stakeholders to rid the region of the menace of Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing.