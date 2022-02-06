From LAYI OLANREWAJU,Ilorin

No fewer than 100 smallholders cassava farmers drawn from five Local Government Areas of Kwara state at the weekend benefitted from AYOSIFAM personal protection equipment (PPE).

Speaking during the distribution,the Farm Manager Banjo Famuyiwa said

“AYOSIFAM Integrated Service is an agri-business enterprise that deals in cassava food processing into nutritious,stone free Garri and its derivatives in Ilorin, Kwara State Nigeria. He said “The enterprise is working to improve local food nutrition and increase agricultural productivity in rural areas, Nigeria.

According to him,” Smallholders cassava farmers are the key to supply of raw materials to existent of our Garri processing factory and its derivatives, while COVID-19 threaten their subsistence, it’s essential to help them reduce pesticide contamination hazard health risks and their livelihoods.

“Therefore, AYOSIFAM Integrated Service with fund from USAID Nigeria supported 100 smallholders cassava farmers in Ilorin South, Moro, Ifelodun, Irepodun and Asa Local Government Areas, Kwara State with personal protective equipment (PPE) which includes Head Hat, Overall Suit and Rubber boots.

He noted that “The farmers given the PPEs had earlier been trained by AYOSIFAM team in November, 2021 on Good Agricultural Practices, Financial literacy and Cooperative formation in order to equip them with requisite knowledge needed to increase their productivity in cassava farming. Also, a platform called AyosifamHub was introduced (www.ayosifamhub.com.ng) in December to enable cassava farmers display their goods and connect them with prospective processors who are willing to buy from them.

“All the above activities were carried out by AYOSIFAM team in collaboration with Extension Agent Unit of Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Kwara State and with fund support from USAID Nigeria.

Meanwhile, spokesman of the farmers Mr Gidado Abolarin expressed delight and willingness of the farmers to make effective use of the PPE and the trainings they have received.

According to the farmers, “they have never wear the given PPE before in the course of their activities as a farmer and this will further secure their health”.

Abolarin commended AYOSIFAM and USAID for their support and pledged they will never disappoint them. As they promise to make cassava available to users to boost the food security situation of the nation

