Commander, Ogun State Amotekun Corps, a retired Commissioner of Police, Dave Ajibola Akinremi, has said that the corps arrested over 100 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers, cultists and murderers. He added that the suspects are being prosecuted in court.

“Between January and May, the corps arrested over 100 suspects in various locations. The Corps arrested 20 suspected armed robbers in Abeokuta, Ijebu-Ode, Ago-iwoye and Ijebu-Igbo. Arms and ammunition were recovered from them.

“There was a joint operation between Amotekun, police and local hunters where 10 suspected kidnappers were apprehended in Abeokuta and Ayetoro. Eight victims axis were rescued from the kidnappers’ den.

“There was another joint operation through intelligence gathering at Ewekoro, Papa Lanto. Hideouts of and arrested over 100 suspects identified as armed robbers, cultists, drug addicts and some suspects on wanted list of the police and Amotekun.

“We investigated and handed over some suspects to the NDLEA. Other suspects were charged to court and prosecuted. They are now remanded in correctional centres. State government has done well by given the corps operational vehicles and take care of its personnel’s welfare.

“We need the support of other stakeholders. Ogun State is peaceful and members of the public appreciate our efforts.”

