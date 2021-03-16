Chairman, Broadcasting Organisations

No fewer than 100 young Nigerians have graduated as creative agents from the Street Project Foundation’s (SPF’s) Creative Youth Boot Camp.

The Art for Social Transformation programme kicked off in November 2019 and successfully came to an end in March 2021 with the graduation of 100 young creative change agents.

The programme, funded by VOICE, is designed to expose the most vulnerable youths in Nigeria living in disadvantaged communities to the incredible world of the Creative Arts and its powerful usage for social transformation.

SPF Founder and Lead Visionary, Rita Ezenwa-Okoro, in a statement, yesterday, said the objective of the project was to prepare the youths for opportunities in the job market and build their capacity to advocate social issues affecting them.

Creative art tools, she said, were used to develop the participants’ soft skills such as critical thinking, public speaking, communication skills, team building and confidence.

Upon conclusion of the project, 60 percent of the youths were accelerated through mentorships, internships, scholarships, fellowships, business loans and grants.

Meanwhile, 12 percent of the youths are persons living with disabilities.

Ezenwa-Okoro said: “We are glad for the strides made, regardless of the COVID-19 pandemic that ravaged the world and our communities less than mid-way into the project, our rights-holders, faculty, staff and funding partner VOICE, were resilient. We embraced the new normal and navigated through it ensuring our youths learned what they had to learn.