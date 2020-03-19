Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Some residents of Owhelogbo community in Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State have lauded a non-governmental of organisation, Oghenero Alakpodia Foundation (OAF) for providing free eye treatment to over 1,000 persons in the community.

Some of the beneficiaries, including Mr. Great Okobia and Mrs Cecilia Ubogu, said it was the first time a programme of that nature was taking place around them, and thanked the organisers.

OAF Coordinator, Oghenero Alakpodia, said the objective was to bring professional eye care at no cost to the community members and surrounding communities in Isoko North.

“Our drive is not to only create awareness on avoidable causes of blindness but also to enlighten beneficiaries of the programme on healthy ocular lifestyles to adopt to preserve their sight and vision for as long as possible.

“The foundation, through this outreach, will also provide ophthalmic aids in form of medicated glasses and ocular drugs according to each person’s visual needs to at least 1,000 people,” he said.

Flagging off the medical outreach tagged: ‘Vision at your doorstep’, Chairman of Isoko North, Emmanuel Egbabor, said the exercise will complement government’s efforts in the health sector.

“I commend this young man for adding life to our people. He is assisting government at various levels to reach out to Isoko people who cannot do this for themselves.

“If a young man at his age can do this, it means there is hope for Isoko. We will continue to do more as a government to ameliorate the plight of our people,” Egbabor said.

In the same vein, President General, Isoko Development Union (IDU), Iduh Amadhe, said the last time he witnessed such a programme was in 2017, which was organised by the government.

Amadhe said the project, coming from an independent body, was more commendable since it is meant to give back to society.