Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Founder and Chancellor of Tansian University, Umunya, Very Rev. Monsignor Prof. Johnbosco Akam, yesterday, said 1,000 out of over 2,500 students in the university were on the university’s scholarship scheme.

Prof. Akam stated this in a press conference noting that the beneficiaries were painstakingly selected based on set down criteria by the collage. The Chancellor said the university placed premium on knowledge, discipline and high morals and that student found to have flouted the rules of the university are expelled.

“Out of the 2,500 students, up to 1,000 are on scholarship; paying no fees and being educated free of charge. I am sure you know that should be a challenge of running this university when so much money is spent on charity”, he stated.

“In Tansian University, we have zero tolerance for cultism, immoral life. We don’t say we manage this way and continue the other way. No! We don’t cut corners. As far as cultism is concerned, it is completely zero; we don’t accept that. And whoever is doing anything like that anytime the person is discovered, the person is gone. I wouldn’t give you a statistical expose of the number of students we have sent away, but we have sent away some. If your child comes in here and misbehaves, and he shows himself incorrigible, then we show him the gate,” he said.