Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Women numbering over 1,000 from Isiugwu Community, Enugu–Ezike have stormed the Igbo-Eze North Local Government Council secretariat to protest incessant attacks of their community leading to death of four people and another who narrowly escaped with injuries.

Clad in whole black attires, the women chanted songs of sorrow marching along the road before storming the police division at Ogrute.

Spokesperson of the protesters, Mrs. Eucharia Ugwuanyi, while expressing their grievances, noted that the people of the area live in apprehension and fear over activities of a murderous gang that has snuffed lives out of their people.

She listed names of those killed by the bandits to include Ezeja Christiana, Idoko Felix, Ernest Aleke and Ike Idoko, recalling that the fifth victim, Ngozi Ossai, who sustained a machete cut in the head later survived the attack.

The aggrieved women bore placards with various inscriptions like; “We say no to killings in Isiugwu, Enugu-Ezike,” “Igwe, we are sleeping in the bush” and “Igwe, you are sleeping when your people are being killed,” among others.

Addressing the protesters, the Council Chairman, Uwakwe Ezeja, assured them that government will not only ensure that justice is done in the situation, but, also, guarantee ad- equate protection of life and property.