Mr Tunde Mobayo, the Police Commissioner, Ekiti Command, has said the 10,000 new constables to be recruited would be deployed to work in their respective Local Government Areas.

Mobayo made the disclosure on the sidelines of the ongoing screening for recruitment of constables into the force on Wednesday in Ado-Ekiti.

The CP, who the command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Sunday Abutu, spoke on his behalf, said that the step would help in curbing crimes in the communities.

He said the development was also borne out of the determination of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to nip the wave of crime and criminality across the country in the bud.

According to him, the personnel would have more knowledge about their terrain more than people from other states.

Mobayo explained that the job of fighting crime successfully was based on intelligence gathering.

“It is only personnel who understand the cultural and social behaviour of communities that can succeed in modern day policing.

“The Inspector General of Police deemed it fit to recruit more hands into the Nigeria Police Force due to lack of manpower in the force and insecurity challenges in our country.

“So, with the 10, 000 new personnel to be employed, we will be able to cover more grounds in the system,” he said.

The police chief said the screening of applicants across the 16 local government areas of the state would entail checking their physical fitness, medical status, credentials and other qualifications.

He advised the applicants not to pay anyone to influence their employment.

According to him, only the department of training and development at the force headquarters has the sole responsibility of selecting the most qualified applicants from results of the screening.

On the security situation in the state, the CP said the command was poised to rid the state of crime and solicited for residents to promptly volunteer accurate information on crime to the police.

“We don’t have any ugly incident in the state now, but we want to encourage our people to always give us useful information in their domains as regards crimes and we will take action immediately,” he said. (NAN)