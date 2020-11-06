Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state has disclosed that his administration has been able to facilitate the return of about 100,000 Internallyo to p Displaced Persons (IDPs) to their ancestral homes.

This is even as he declared that

a political solution would be required to end what he called “madness,” afflicting the state.

Zulum spoke to State House Correspondents after he met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja on Friday to brief him on the current security situation in the state.

According to him, the kinetic measures currently being applied would not be enough to solve the security problems.

Zulum said the youth of the state must be empowered by all levels of government to be able to live a meaningful life.

He called for the creation of jobs for the youth and the provision of enabling environment for citizens to return their homes to resume their normal lives.

The governor urged ENDSARS protesters to be careful, recalling how Boko Haram insurgency started from the youths of the region protesting the use of helmets on motorcycle before it was hijacked by terrorists.

Speaking on the purpose of his visit, Zulum said: “I’m glad to inform Nigerians that there is gradual return of peace to the north east region particularly in Borno State. Government has started resettlement of people to their ancestral homes. We have received tremendous support from the Nigerian military, the paramilitary, ministry of finance, Humanitarian Affairs and its agencies especially NEMA, North East Development Commission and others.

The gradual return of people to their respective localities is a symbol of peace, so far so good we are doing well, we need continuous support from the Nigerian military, we need sustainable support to ensure that this madness is brought to an end.”

Asked what exactly will it take to end what you call “this madness”, the governor said: “The kenetic measures only will not solve the problem, there must be certain political solutions. Among the political solutions are the issues of supporting the Nigerian youths… with a means to earning their livelihood. As I have earlier said, there is need for us to address the root causes of the problem. One of the greatest root cause of the insurgency is poverty. So government at all levels must provide job opportunities to the youths, enabling environment for the poor to have access to their farmlands. That is what I have been advocating for since I assumed the mantle of leadership as governor of Borneo State. We want to ensure people return to their communities, people have access to their farmlands, to their livestock farms, to their aquaculture farms. I think this is the only solution, military solution alone will never solve the problem.”

On why he was so optimistic about resettlement of the displaced persons, Zulum said: “This is very important as you have said. One of the condition for returning them to their ancestral homes is to ensure adequate security in the localities. Government has engaged the Nigerian military with a view to determining situation at the various locations that we have provided for resettlement and they have written to us to say that we are good to go. But the most important thing is that while the federal, state governments are doing their modest best to relocate the people to their communities, the most important thing is how we can engage them all the time. And that is why we are partnering with the federal ministry of humanitarian affairs, north east development commission and also the CBN is doing well in ensuring that the farmers are being supported with agricultural inputs, fertilizers and others so that they can engage in their means of livelihood. But by and large, the federal government has supporting the state and we remain eternally grateful. When we compare and contrast the situation then and now, I think we shall soon reach the promised land.”

Asked the president’s response, his reaction to ENDSARS protests and panels that have been set up, he said: “The issue of transparency, good governance are very important. Whatever we are doing in Borno State, we are ensuring that the entire public are well involved. Fortunately, Borno State received the palliatives early enough and within two weeks of receiving them we had distributed to the deserving ones.

“On the issue of ENDSARS, I am calling on all Nigerians especially the youths to be very careful. The whole Boko Haram saga started as a result of the protest by some youths in Maiduguri against the use of helmet by motorcycle riders, you have seen the situation now. Over one million people have been displaced and the most affected population are the vulnerable, the youths. Some of those that led the protests have left Borno State, they are either staying in Abuja or Lagos or abroad. We have to be very careful.

“So in Borno State, the entire situation did not take such dimension as that of Lagos because we told them to sit down and examine the situation and recall the past when the situation was so bad. Now, there is emerging peace in Borno State and we don’t want anybody to disrupt the peace. The youths are with us, we are taking very good care of them, palliatives were distributed to them as at when due, we are giving them some certain financial support and I think the best way every Nigerian should seek for his/her right is through legitimate means, otherwise we are not going anywhere. Peace is very important.”

On how many IDPs have been successfully resettled, Zulum said: “Within the last one year, we have return 100,000 IDPs to their ancestral homes. The President was happy and has given his commitment to support the entire north eastern region and in particular the government of Borno state in ensuring permanent peace reign in the region. Most importantly we must comment his efforts.

“Let me also use this opportunity to condemn police brutality in other parts of the nation, the killings at Lekki Tollgate. But I must also condemn the excesses of some of our Nigerian youths in taking the laws into their hands by destroying some of our infrastructures in attempt to support the legitimate demands of ENDSARS protesters.”