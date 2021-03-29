By Chinyere Anyanwu

Activities in the 2021 prize cycle of the $100,000 Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG)-sponsored Prize for Science have kicked off with 49 entries handed over to the panel of judges.

This was revealed recently by the Advisory Board for the prize, headed by Prof. Alfred Akpoveta Susu, at a virtual hand-over ceremony. According to Prof. Susu, the entries received in 2020 for the theme, “Innovations in Sustainable Food Security” were carried over into the 2021 cycle after a decision to postpone the prize due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Speaking at the ceremony, NLNG’s General Manager for External Relations and Sustainable Development, Mrs. Eyono Fatayi-Williams, said NLNG was excited about the return of the prize, stating that the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the accelerated development of vaccines emphasise the need to maximise utilisation of science in solving human problems. She said seeking solutions to Nigerian problems and development issues were the reasons The Nigeria Prize for Science was set-up in line with NLNG’s vision of helping to build a better Nigeria.

“The world has learnt the hard way that science can help us. We are not using up to half of the capacity in the science research and development industry, especially in Nigeria where we are grappling with our educational system. Nigerians are intelligent people, and I believe we can be pioneers and we can stand at par with other countries when it comes to scientific endeavours.

“With foresight, we established the prize and over challenging years, we modified it and opened it to all irrespective of nationality just to spur science in the country. We have ensured that entries are focussed on solving Nigeria’s problems. It does not matter who finds solutions to the Nigerian problems. All that counts is that it helps to build a better Nigeria, in line with our company’s vision. We must take action now,” she said.

The entries were handed over to the panel of judges, chaired by Prof. Patrick Obi Ngoddy. In his remarks, Prof. Obi assured all that the entries will be painstakingly examined, promising that the panel will deliver on its terms of reference.

Prof. Ngoddy is a professor of Food Engineering and Processing. He comes with a wealth of experience in food engineering, processing, and agricultural engineering. He has taught and worked in several universities including Michigan State University; Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, and University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He is a Fellow of the American Society of Agricultural Engineers and Institute of Food Technology, among others.

Other members of the panel include Prof. Yusuf Abubakar, a professor of Animal Breeding and Quantitative Genetics and the Coordinator of Agriculture Group, R&D Standing Committee, at the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, and Prof. Oyebiodun Longe, a professor of Animal Science at the University of Ibadan and the first female Emeritus Professor of Agriculture in Nigeria.