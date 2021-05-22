From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

About 1,002 batch A stream 2 Corps members of 2021 deployed to Kebbi State by the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) have took oath of allegiance at the scheme permanent orientation camp, Dakingari, in Suru Local Government of the state.

While addressing the Corps members, the State Coordinator, Alhaji Mustapha Muhammed congratulated them for successful sworn in as the Corps members in Nigeria and advised them to be disciplined, dedicated and obey all rules and regulations of the scheme.

“Today, as you take the oath of allegiance, the full weight of laws is on you. And you are expected to be law abiding citizens , be disciplined and respect the authorities in your respective areas of primary assignments. I congratulate you today as you become Corps members”.

Earlier, the Director General of the Scheme, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, in a virtually address to the Corps members, urged them to take the COVID 19 vaccines very important.

Ibrahim, who said, the scheme would not force the Corps members to the take the jabs, stressed that, it is important , not compulsory, for personal protection against contracting the deadly virus.

“Adhere strictly to all COVID-19 safety protocols, don’t expose yourselves to danger and be vaccinated”, Ibrahim said.

The Director-General advised the Corps Members to abide by the Oath of Allegiance of the Scheme, the NYSC bye- laws and NYSC Act in order to maintain good conduct throughout the service year.

“NYSC doesn’t habour criminals, shun cultism, cybercrime and other social vices. QYou must be disciplined, committed, patriotic and maintain good record throughout your service year”, he added.

He explained to them that the four cardinal programmes of the NYSC namely; Orientation Course, Place of Primary Assignment, Community Development Service and Winding up and Passing out Activities, urging to approach the service with the spirit of patriotism, loyalty and dedication, commencing with the Orientation course, as assessment of Corps for NYSC President’s Honours Award and other categories of award starts from the Orientation camp.

Speaking further, the Director-General admonished them to take the full advantage of the service year to empower themselves and also develop their host communities with viable projects that would impact positively on their living standard.

He said, “identify the felt needs of your host communities and initiate laudable projects. Take the full advantage of the service year and be exemplary in your conduct for others to follow”.

“Obey strictly all the rules in your place of Primary Assignments and host communities and also serve as good ambassadors of the NYSC Scheme, your school and institutions”, he added.