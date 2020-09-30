Christopher Oji

The Board of Trustees (BOT) and Executive Committee members of the 1004 Estate Home Owners and Residents Association (HORA), Victoria Island, Lagos, have threatened to seek legal action against all those behind the current video making the rounds on social media on the current state of the Estate with clearly defamatory contents on the management of the Estate built over 40 years ago.

In a statement issued by the Legal Officer of HORA, Mr Femi Gbenle, the group said: “our lawyers have been briefed to act on the clearly libelous attack on members of the BOT, Exco and other homeowners who have been allegedly defamed in that video and other false and negative publications.”

While thanking those who have reached out to them “with questions and concerns as well as with words of support and encouragement,” the HORA BoT posited that much of the claims in the video “are more than a mix of falsehood layered with half truths, as the content did not reflect the current state of the Estate.”

Last week, officials of the 1004 Estate Community Development Association (CDA) led by Mr. Matthew Ibadin, at a press conference made some allegations bordering on financial impropriety in the region of N8billion against HORA officials.

According to HORA BoT in its press release, “we state unequivocally that there is no N5billion or any other falsely quoted sum in 1004 Estates that has been mismanaged or misappropriated. The key purveyors of these false claims are well known in the Estate for several infractions which include non payment of rent service charge and theft of electricity.

“Having been sanctioned for these infractions (consistent with the Estate bye laws) and curbed by our current press conference and the attendant public outcry, they have resorted to outright lies and half truths via social media and negative press to divert attention from their illegal activities.”

Describing members of the BoT and Exco of HORA “as well as the various committees as professionals who volunteered to serve the Estate pro bono and derive no pecuniary benefit” the statement said “anyone with contrary claim, should not stop at making cheap mobile videos but publish their evidence.”

The BoT affirmed that the current Exco is headed by a legal practitioner, Lara Ademola “who only became Acting Chairman in March 2020 and that general meetings of the Estate residents are held twice a year in line with the provision of the 1004 HORA constitution to give updates including financial reports to Homeowners and Residents and also receive feedback.”