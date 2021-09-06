From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has said no fewer than 10, 155 children have died of malnutrition in three North East states of Borno, Yobe and Adamawa in the last five years.

UNICEFm which got the figure from a data from both Stabilisation and Outpatient Therapeutic Programme (OTP) Centre, predicted more that the figure might rise significantly as death tolls for the remaining part of year (August to December) were yet to be collated.

The data revealed that in the last five years, 1,434,584 children were admitted for malnutrition in both stabilisation and OTP centres.It indicated that 1, 222, 134 children were treated and that they recovered, while 20, 530 children were unable to recover. It showed that 74, 811 children defaulted in treatment, while several others were subjected to Multiple Micronutrient Powder (MMNP) which helped in their revival.

Deputy Director, Borno State Nutrition Officer, Abdullahi Madi, who disclosed this at a press briefing on child malnutrition in Maiduguri, Borno State, said the situation was beginning to improve for good, but that there was need to sustain the momentum.

UNICEF Chief of Field in Maiduguri, Borno State, Samuel Sesay, said malnutrition in the North East had assumed an alarming situation and solicited improved local and international interventions to salvage the situation.

He stressed the importance of good nutrition on children’s development and its far-reaching impact on child education, health, adult earning power, in

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.