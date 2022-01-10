From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed that Lassa fever was responsible for 102 deaths in 2021, with Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of 20.0 per cent.

It said the case fatality was lower than the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) for the same period in 2020 (20.7 per cent).

NCDC in a epidemiological report released in Abuja, on Monday, indicated that 17 States recorded at least one confirmed case across the 68 Local

Government Areas.

It said: “Edo State accounted for 42 per cent of the confirmed cases (84%). Ondo state was responsible for 34 per cent, while Bauchi state accounted for 8 per cent.The predominant age-group affected was 21-30 years, while male to female ratio for confirmed cases was 1:0.9.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

NCDC, in the report, confirmed that the number of suspected cases decreased when compared to cases reported for the same period in 2020.

It also confirmed that no new health care workers was affected in the reporting week 52, and the National Lassa fever multi-partner, multi-sectoral Technical Working Group(TWG) have continued to coordinate the response activities at all levels.

Meanwhile, in 2020, NCDC said that 6, 732 suspected cases of Lassa fever was reported. 1, 181 cases was confirmed, and 244 death recorded across 131 local government areas of 27 states.