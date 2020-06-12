Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

A total number of 102 Nigerians living in Egypt, yesterday, arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, who disclosed the evacuation on his Twitter handle, @GeoffreyOnyeama, said 260 Nigerians are also expected from India today.

Onyeama further disclosed that while Air Peace will be conveying the Nigerians in India, Egypt Air conveyed the Nigerians in Egypt to Abuja.

“102 Nigerians arrived from #Egypt and 260 are expected tomorrow morning from #India. @flyairpeace is bringing in the passengers from India and @EgyptAir brought in the ones from Egypt,” Onyeama said.

Recall that 50 trafficked Nigerian girls in the Lebanese Republic, including 19 other stranded Nigerians, were recently brought back to the country.

Prior to their evacuation, 292 Nigerians, largely nursing mothers and children who were stranded in Saudi Arabia, were also transported to the country by the Government of the Royal Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Similarly, the country had also witnessed evacuation of Nigerians from other parts of the world, particularly the United States of America and the People’s Republic of China.