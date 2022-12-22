From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo has urged Nigerians to vote right and vote the SDP, as the party has plans to eradicate poverty and insecurity in the country.

He also urged people to think of their destiny and not allow money or bags of rice influence their vote choices during the election.

Prince Adebayo stated this on Tuesday, 20th December 2022, during a solidarity rally organized by the SDP senatorial candidate For Oyo North Senatorial District, Hon. Mulikat Adeola in Ogbomosho, Oyo state.

He said, “Look at your life and ask yourself, is this the life God created me to come and live? Is this the life my children will live? Will I serve these people and my children will come and serve them too?”

“Use your vote to fix your destiny, do not look at bag of rice or N2 000, so you will use your hands to repair your destiny”.

“Vote for Social Democratic Party, vote for SDP”, he added.

Prince Adebayo further noted that with SDP in power, hunger, poverty, unemployment and homelessness will be a thing of the past.

“The manifesto of the social democratic party is an attempt to eradicate poverty and insecurity; because we will adhere to section two of the Nigerian constitution. There will be no poor man in Nigeria, there will be no hungry person in Nigeria, there will be no homeless person in Nigeria and there’ll be no jobless person in Nigeria”.

He urged Nigerians to punish the politicians who have stolen money meant for the people and buried in their houses, by voting them out.

For her part, Hon. Mulikat Adeola said SDP is ready to write a new story as she urged the people to vote in SDP so that there can be a change in the system of governance.

She urged them not to engage in any form of violence instead, they should inform others about the party.

While speaking about the presidential candidate, she referred to him as a renowned legal practitioner who is qualified to practice in more than ten countries. She also described Prince Adebayo as a healthy, knowledgeable and God-fearing man who has good intentions for the masses.

Prince Adebayo was accompanied by Sen Ugochukwu Uba and Alhaja Khadijat Bolanle Lamidi-Okunu.

Other party dignitaries present at the event were; Hon Micheal Okunlade state chairman, Eng Idowu Owokoya – Secretary, Mrs Ruth Taiwo – Women Leader, Mr Adedamola Fantola – Youth Leader, Prince Olatunde Adebayo – P.R.O, Mr Taofik Alalubarika- Treasurer, Mr Olawoyin Bello – Financial Secretary, and Alfa Arasi Idris – Assistant P.R.O.

Other candidates of the party present were, Bar Michael Folorunsho Lana, gubernatorial candiadate, Alh Abdulramon Aloyinlapa, deputy governor candidate, Hon Mulikat Adeola Akande, Oyo North Senatorial Candidate, Hon Jacob, serving federal representative member, Hon Ashamu, state assembly candidate and Alhaja Gigado, state assembly candidate.