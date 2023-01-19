JUST IN: Explosion rocks Port Harcourt APC rally, three injured

Three persons have been confirmed injured, as twin explosion rocked a rally of the All Progressive Congress at the Rumuwoji Playground in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital earlier today.

APC Publicity Secretary , Darlington Nwauju, confirmed the incident, describing it as ‘unfortunate’, however the Police in the state is yet to confirm the incident as its spokesperson, Iringe-Koko, was not forthcoming as at the time of filing the report.

Two of those injured are women, all of whom were rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

Details later…