JUST IN: Explosion rocks Port Harcourt APC rally, three injured
Three persons have been confirmed injured, as twin explosion rocked a rally of the All Progressive Congress at the Rumuwoji Playground in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital earlier today.
APC Publicity Secretary , Darlington Nwauju, confirmed the incident, describing it as ‘unfortunate’, however the Police in the state is yet to confirm the incident as its spokesperson, Iringe-Koko, was not forthcoming as at the time of filing the report.
Two of those injured are women, all of whom were rushed to the hospital for medical attention.
Details later…
