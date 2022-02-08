From Molly Kilete, Abuja
The Nigerian Army, yesterday, said 105 fighters belonging to the Islamic State West Africa Province(ISWAP) and their families have surrendered to troops of 25 Task Force Brigade, at Damboa, Borno State.
The army, via its verified Facebook page, gave a breakdown of the surrendered terrorists and their families to include 22 men, 27 women and 55 children.
It said the ISWAP members surrendered on Saturday February 5.
Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Bernard Onyeuko, in a telephone interview with Daily Sun in Abuja, confirmed the report and said the military has intensified its counter insurgency operations in the North East.
Onyeuko, who refused to give details on success of the latest development, said that the military has continued to record tremendous successes in its onslaight against the terrorists, bandits and other criminal groups in the country.
The latest figure brings to 24,163, the total number of terrorists that have so far surrendered to soldiers in the last 10 months.
For sometime now, members of the Boko Haram terrorists group and their ISWAP counterparts have been surrendering to troops on counter insurgency operations in the various theatres of operations in their large numbers.
Gen Onyeuko had, at a media briefing on the update of military operations conducted in the last nine months, said that 24,059 terrorists and their families comprising 5,326 males, 7,550 females and 11,183 children surrendered to troops in the North East within the period under review.
He further stated that the onslaught against terrorist, bandits, kidnappers and other criminal groups have led to the destruction of several hideouts of the criminals, recovery of several arms, ammunition and weapons, including guntrucks and destruction of several illegal refineries in the South South part of the country.
ISWAP terrorists groups are surrendering in Nigeria because they are no longer safe in the Sub Region between, Mali, Burkina Faso and Central African Republic; as these countries have intensified military onslaught on various terrorists groups that have been terrorising the west African flank. Mali, backed by Russia troops are dealing seriously with terrorism in the northern part of their country which the French and his European troops -TAKUBA could not accomplish since 2013. Malians troops have been able to eliminate hundreds of terrorists and a lot has been arrested. Displaced citizens in thousands are returning home to continue their farming activities. Mali has been able to upgrade his military capabilities with the help of Russia backed agreement and making him, the second most military equipped country in Africa after Nigeria. It was also reported that the the Russians government had mapped out plan for the installation of a military production centre for light and heavy weapons in Mali therefore making him to be the first African country to have such “ARMS INDUSTRY “