From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army, yesterday, said 105 fighters belonging to the Islamic State West Africa Province(ISWAP) and their families have surrendered to troops of 25 Task Force Brigade, at Damboa, Borno State.

The army, via its verified Facebook page, gave a breakdown of the surrendered terrorists and their families to include 22 men, 27 women and 55 children.

It said the ISWAP members surrendered on Saturday February 5.

Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Bernard Onyeuko, in a telephone interview with Daily Sun in Abuja, confirmed the report and said the military has intensified its counter insurgency operations in the North East.

Onyeuko, who refused to give details on success of the latest development, said that the military has continued to record tremendous successes in its onslaight against the terrorists, bandits and other criminal groups in the country.

The latest figure brings to 24,163, the total number of terrorists that have so far surrendered to soldiers in the last 10 months.

For sometime now, members of the Boko Haram terrorists group and their ISWAP counterparts have been surrendering to troops on counter insurgency operations in the various theatres of operations in their large numbers.

Gen Onyeuko had, at a media briefing on the update of military operations conducted in the last nine months, said that 24,059 terrorists and their families comprising 5,326 males, 7,550 females and 11,183 children surrendered to troops in the North East within the period under review.

He further stated that the onslaught against terrorist, bandits, kidnappers and other criminal groups have led to the destruction of several hideouts of the criminals, recovery of several arms, ammunition and weapons, including guntrucks and destruction of several illegal refineries in the South South part of the country.