By Chinelo Obogo

Unity Schools Old Students Association (USOSA), the umbrella body for over one million alumni of the 104 Federal Unity Schools in Nigeria, has said it would mobilise its members to embark on peaceful demonstrations across the country if insecurity persists.

The President General of Usosa, Lawrence Wilbert, in a press conference at the weekend, in Lagos, said he was sad about the indifference of the Federal Government and other key actors of state to the level of insecurity and the plight of victims and their families, saying the government has lost the will and capacity to do anything meaningful about the insecurity crisis.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Among other demands, USOSA said the government must enforce comprehensive security and atmosphere, stem and reverse the downward slide of the value of the naira and rejuvenate the economy. The association said leaders at all levels in government must be made to “perform or resign, or be booted out’’ and that if its demands for a more secure country and better economy were not met, it would mobilise its members for a peaceful demonstration across Nigeria.

“We are particularly unsettled, angered, by the series of wanton killing, kidnapping and rape of thousands of innocent Nigerians by devious, blood-thirsty groups within and beyond our national boundaries.

“Sadly, the police, military and other security agencies hit by years of poor funding, mediocre recruitment and training, and entrenched corruption, appear too overstretched and overwhelmed to deal decisively with the challenge. The gruesome killing and abduction of scores of staff and passengers of that Abuja-Kaduna train on March 28, 2022 is, for us, an inglorious crossing of the absolute red line.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“Compounding the abysmal security situation is the fact that virtually all other aspects of our national life are also in jeopardy and experiencing unprecedented decay. Therefore, USOSA, for and on behalf of ourselves and the abandoned citizenry of this country, hereby, demand the Federal Government to accomplish the following at distinctly significant levels: Enforce comprehensive security and atmosphere for peaceful living in this country; stem and reverse the downward slide of the value of the naira; rejuvenate the economy, especially the agricultural and industrial sectors; ensure full resumption of security-guaranteed academic activities in all schools across the country; and reinvent and refocus the anti-corruption fight without fear or favour.

“Should there be no significant compliance with these legitimate demands, our next step shall be to mobilise all USOSA members and Nigerians to embark on peaceful protest marches demanding change. We call on all rights advocacy groups, the labour unions, students, market women and all other Nigerians who love this country to partner with us in this common fight for our lives.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Let’s close ranks in making this national sacrifice for the sake of our people and posterity.

“As leaders of our great coalition, we, herewith, re-echo the mandate to all our members and, indeed, all Nigerians, to ensure they are registered voters. Be ready to vote and guard your vote for your choice for leadership of our country at all levels,” Wilbert said.