Ohworode (traditional ruler) of Olomu Kingdom in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, Dr Richard Ogbon Oghoro Ogoni I, has lamented the unfortunate death of some youths during the anti-SARS protests.

The centenarian monarch also decried the wanton destruction of property and looting that followed the hitherto peaceful protest, saying it was his first time the country would witnes such level of destruction. “As a man of colonial era, what is happening in Nigeria today, am very sad. That the youths are demonstrating, destroying property and some of them are being killed innocently is very bad.

“At 104 years of age, this is the first time I witnessed such destructive demonstration nationwide. Why are the youths demonstrating? We could say first and foremost many of the youths who have graduated from universities are roaming the street. There is no job for them to do. That’s one of the reasons these youths are not happy.

“Now, if you look around this democratic system of government, very few people are benefiting fabulously, swimming in wealth while poverty reigns supreme among the populace. People are crying of hunger. People are dying of sicknesses and diseases. These things annoy people too. Then, the oppression and the unjustifiable killing by the police is another thing that caused the demonstration which everybody condemned, and I condemn it outright” he said.