Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State Livestock Guards on Wednesday, impounded 105 cows and four sheep in the North Bank area of Makurdi, the state capital.

Commander of the Livestock Guards, Mr Linus Zaki, told newsmen that the animals were caught while grazing openly near Akawe Torkula College of Advanced and Professional Studies, Makurdi.

Zaki disclosed that one herder, Kunje Saija, was also arrested in the course of the operation.

He said in accordance with the Benue State Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law, the impounded cows would be quarantined for seven days before being auctioned, if the owners failed to pay the fines stipulated by the law.

The livestock guards’ boss warned herdsmen against the consequences of flouting the law, reiterating that all forms of livestock in the state must be ranched.

It would be recalled that Governor Samuel Ortom recently restated the commitment of the Benue State government to full implementation of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law.

The governor also emphasised that anyone who violates the law will be prosecuted.