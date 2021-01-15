From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Nigeria Police has enlisted a total number of 106 Bayelsans for the take –off of community policing in the state.

Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mike Okoli, announced this during the community policing sensitisation/awareness campaign held at the Gabriel Okara Cultural Centre, yesterday.

He said the recruits trained at the Police Training School, Nora-Tai in Rivers State.

He said it was important to take policing back to the people stressing that the newly recruited community police personnel would work within their domain of posting through gathering and sharing of intelligence to Divisional heads and Area Commanders of police.

Chairman of the Bayelsa Traditional Rulers Council, King Alfred Diette- Spiff, while commending the new initiative of the Inspector-General of Police described it as a welcome development to efforts to boost security in states.

“The synergy between police and the people will ensure proper security. We commend the Police IG for bringing back security to the people.”