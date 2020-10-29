The Police Command in Edo yesterday announced that it had arrested no fewer than 106 suspects for alleged arson, looting and breaking in during the recent #EndSARS protests in the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Johnson Kokumo, made this known during a media briefing on the activities of the command during the protests.

He also disclosed that 10 other suspects were arrested for escaping from lawful custody, while another 10 were arrested for other offences. “The command wishes to brief members of the public on the EndSARS protest, which was consequently hijacked by hoodlums who went berserk, wreaking havoc majorly in Benin metropolis.

“As you are all aware, the hoodlums burnt down police stations, carted away arms and ammunition, raped women in some areas, killed policemen on their gory path to destruction, freed convicted criminals and felons, looted businesses and extorted innocent Nigerians.