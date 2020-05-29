Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

A total number of 1, 065 of Corps members of the Batch B stream 1 have received their certificates of national service after they have completed their one-year mandatory service in Kebbi State.

The NYSC Kebbi State Coordinator, Alhaji Mustapha Mohammed who confirmed this while giving his farewell address to the outgoing corps members in Birnin Kebbi , disclosed that 8 corps members have their service year extended while 2 will repeat the entire service year for contravening various rules and regulations of the scheme.

The coordinator also said four corps members bagged the state honours award and 6 were issued commendation letters for their various community development service projects executed at their host communities.

Mustapha, explained that the NYSC Director General Brig.Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim directed that the distribution of certificate of national service should be done at the local government levels, in batches spread across different days all over the federation and Kebbi state was complying to that directive.

“This is to Avoid crowding of corps members and maintain the social distancing preventive measure of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state coordinator also to make use of the skills acquired under the umbrella of the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development(SAED) program they partook in during the service year as white collar jobs are not readily available.