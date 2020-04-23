The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 108 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

According to the announcement late Thursday night, the new cases were reported in the following states:

78 in Lagos

14 in FCT

5 in Ogun

4 in Gombe

3 Borno

2 in Akwa Ibom

1 in Kwara

1 in Plateau

“As at 11:30 pm 23rd April, there are 981 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 197. Deaths: 31,” the NCDC said in a Tweet update.