The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 108 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.
According to the announcement late Thursday night, the new cases were reported in the following states:
78 in Lagos
14 in FCT
5 in Ogun
4 in Gombe
3 Borno
2 in Akwa Ibom
1 in Kwara
1 in Plateau
“As at 11:30 pm 23rd April, there are 981 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 197. Deaths: 31,” the NCDC said in a Tweet update.
108 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported;
78 in Lagos
14 in FCT
5 in Ogun
4 in Gombe
3 Borno
2 in Akwa Ibom
1 in Kwara
1 in Plateau
As at 11:30 pm 23rd April there are 981 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.
Discharged: 197
Deaths: 31#TakeResponsibility pic.twitter.com/cq7STlnHGJ
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 23, 2020
Leave a Reply