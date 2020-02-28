The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says a total 1,086 road crashes involving tankers and trailers were recorded across the country in 2019.

The Corp Marshal, Mr Boboye Oyeyemi, made the disclosure while presenting a paper titled Improving Road Safety in Haulage Operations Through Truck Transit Scheme (TTC), on Thursday in Kaduna.

The corps marshal spoke at a sensitisation programme on trucks transit parks, organised by the FRSC and Nigerian Shippers Council, with the theme: ‘Truck Transit Park:A Panacea for Crash-free Haulage operations in Nigeria’.

The corps marshal, who was represented by ACM Victor Nwokolo, said 722 trailers and 361 tankers were involved in the accidents during the period, in which 362 people were killed and 1, 282 injured.

Oyeyemi noted that truck traffic remained a dangerous phenomenon that required urgent and immediate multi-faceted approaches from policy, technology and investment perspectives to curtail.

He explained that the purpose of TTS truck transit scheme is to promote road safety and security of cargoes and haulage vehicles while on transit.

The corps marshal added that it was also to reduce pilferage and theft of cargoes, delays and deviation into another territory.

He identified some of the challenges in truck transit park management to include prevalent operational setbacks on enforcement.

“Non adherence to the mandatory operational rest-hours by truck transit drivers in the country and non-review of existing road freight regulations in the country towards improving truck transit parks across the country.”