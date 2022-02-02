No fewer than 109 pupils of non formal Qur’anic schools (Tsangaya) participated in the just concluded Qur’anic recitation competition in Ningi Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

The competition conducted on Tuesday was part of memorial for a famous Islamic scholar, late Jibrin Sankace.

Malam Hamza Abubakar, Secretary, Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the competition, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Wednesday in Bauchi.

Abubakar said the participants drawn from 12 schools comprised 48 males and 61 females, adding that the competition initiated in 2020 was designed to promote teaching of the Holy Quran.

“The competition is for children age between 12 and 25, it is aimed at motivating students in their educational pursuit and encourage them to strive towards excellent academic performances.

“The competition involved writing of the Quran and memorisation.

“The winners recieved various prizes such as kitchen utensils, clothing materials, bicycles among others,” he said. (NAN)