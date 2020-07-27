In their usual tradition of keeping true to promises, the organisers of the annual Access Bank Lagos City Marathon will today present two Kia Saloon cars to winners of the 10km races in the 2020 edition.

Oyebode Dada Sunday and Vera Yohanna Dovou emerged tops in the 10km men and women’s races re- spectively and they would become car owners today.

The 10km fun race is one of the innovative ways organisers have been encouraging more participation in the Lagos Marathon.

In a statement issued by Olukayode Thomas, Head of Media and Communications for the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, he explained that while cash prizes had