In their usual tradition of keeping true to promises, the organisers of the annual Access Bank Lagos City Marathon will today present two Kia Saloon cars to winners of the 10km races in the 2020 edition.
Oyebode Dada Sunday and Vera Yohanna Dovou emerged tops in the 10km men and women’s races re- spectively and they would become car owners today.
The 10km fun race is one of the innovative ways organisers have been encouraging more participation in the Lagos Marathon.
In a statement issued by Olukayode Thomas, Head of Media and Communications for the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, he explained that while cash prizes had
since been paid to winners, there was a slight delay in the presentation of the cars due to the unexpected coro- navirus pandemic that has disrupted many activities around the world.
He said: “We are grateful that we now have a window to finally, do what we pro- jected to do long ago, but had to put on hold due to the peculiar situation we found ourselves.
“The winners have all been contacted and they would be officially presented with their prizes on Monday.”
Now in its fifth edition, the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon is proudly ranked high among road races across the world, with a Silver Label.
