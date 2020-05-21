The Federal High Court Abuja, yesterday, restrained the House of Representatives from inviting Mr Ikenga Ugochinyere, Spokesperson, Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), over allegation of $10 million bribery scandal.

The House of Representatives Ad-Hoc committee investigating the $10 million dollars bribery allegation against Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila had summoned Ugochinyere to appear before it unfailingly today.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo, who delivered the ruling in a suit filed by Ugochinyere, reminded the defendants of the position of the law once a matter was before the court.

According to Justice Taiwo, once a matter is in court, parties must not do any act to foist upon the court a situation of fait accompli.

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, Clerk of the National Assembly and the Inspector-General of Police, are defendants in the case.

The House had set up an Ad Hoc Committee led by Rep. Henry Nwawuba to probe the bribery allegation offered to the lawmakers by Bill Gates to accelerate the quick passage of Control Infections Disease Bill, 2020.

The committee had given the CUPP spokesman seven days to appear before it.

In a motion ex-parte dated and filed on May, 7, the court held that “the defendants are enjoined not to do anything on the subject matter of this suit and the reason for the exparte application until the court considers the affidavit to show cause why the court should not grant prayers 2 and 4.”