Visitor registration for West Africa’s leading exhibition and conference for professionals working across the security, fire and safety supply chain is open. Encompassing commercial, cyber, homeland and perimeter security, fire and safety, the two-day event will welcome industry members from across the region to share insights, experience and innovation.

Following the enormous success in 2019 which saw 2,324 attendees and 75 exhibitors from 19 different countries, organisers have revealed they expect Securex West Africa 2020 to be the largest edition to date.

Visitors to this year’s event will have access to two full days of cutting-edge technology demonstrations and live equipment on display from over 85 brands in addition to daily free-to-attend conferences hosted by some of the industry’s most influential members, and all completely free.

Among the exhibitors for this year are; A-1 Fence, Bristol Fire Engineering LLC, Chrema Technologies Ltd, Digital Factors, Halogen Security,HID Corporation, Hytera, Net Global Systems, Systacom Technologies, Turnstar Systems, Ningbo Jianmei and many more.

The daily conferences will not only look to uncover industry growth areas and explore new technology in the sector, but also to address potential security, fire and safety threats relevant to West Africa. The theme for the 2020 conference will be ‘Border Security as an imperative for National Security’, with esteemed speakers from Nigeria and the Nigeria Customs Service.

Further to the Securex daily conferences, the West African Cyber Security Summit will take place alongside the exhibition. Returning for the fourth year now, WACSS is a one-day senior level cyber security conference aimed to keep industry members abreast of new developments and insights. The theme will be ‘Building sustainable defence through information security’.