The annual Chuma Anosike Cricket Cup Championship is set to bowl-off March 11 and end on March 15 in Awka, Anambra State.

The annual event, which is in its 10th edition, is a competition organised among all the five states in the South-East geo-political zone.

The sponsor of the competition and former board member of Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF), Chuma Anosike, said the main objective of the annual programme is to continue to amplify the development and awareness of cricket in the zone namely; Enugu, Imo, Anambra, Ebonyi and Abia states.

Anosike, who is also the Chairman of Anambra Cricket Federation, while speaking to Journalists, yesterday, in Lagos, to unveil this year’s edition, said Imo state would not be participating for reasons best known to them.

We must strive hard to sustain the competition, in spite the prevailing economic challenges. The national U-19 World Cup fit has added a catalyst to Nigeria cricket.

“It’s a thing of joy for something we started with only three teams, Imo, Enugu and Anambra, has increased to many teams. The game has continued to grow, but there is still much to be done. Imo is not taking part. They opted out. We will be having male and female teams in the championship.