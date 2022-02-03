From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Eleven workers of Umunneochi Local Government Area who were abducted by gunmen on Monday, have regained their freedom.

The Council workers were said to have gone to a community in Isiala Ngwa for the traditional marriage if their colleague.

It was gathered that on their way back, at about 5.30pm, on getting to Leru community in Umunneochi Local Government Area, gunmen attacked the bus they were traveling in.

Eleven of the workers were said to have been abducted by the hoodlums, while some escaped into the bush.

The abductors demanded a ransom of N25m which they later reduced to N25m.

However, available information indicated that the Council workers have been released.