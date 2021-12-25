From Tony John, Port Harcourt

No fewer than 11 youths were arrested on Thursday evening, by a combined security and youths operation in Mile 3, Diobu area of Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The hoodlums, who earlier that day went on rampage, breaking shops and looting people’s property, were arrested for attempting to snatch a soldier’s rifle.

Chief Security Officer of Nkpolu Oroworukwo community, Godstime Ihunwo, where Mile 3 Market is located, told journalists that the combined efforts of youths, Nkpolu Police Division, Mile 3 and Octopus Strike Force Unit of the Police led to the arrest of 11 hoodlums suspected to be cultists.

Ihunwo also condemned the alleged attempt made by the rampaging hoodlums to snatch a rifle from a soldier attached to a construction company working at Ikoku flyover bridge, Ikwerre Road, Port Harcourt.

The hoodlums suspected to be cultists had about 3pm invaded Bayelsa Line in Mile 3 Market, Diobu, PortHarcourt broke shops, disposed customers and traders of their money and valuables. Saturday Sun gathered that five of the hoodlums arrested were detained at Octopus Strike Force, while six others were being detained at Nkpolu Police Division Mile 3.

When contacted, the spokesperson for the Rivers State Police Command, Grace Iringe Koko, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), told our correspondent that her office was on the process of issuing a press release on the incident.