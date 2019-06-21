Henry Uche

If you are a lover of or an individual with the heart of gold, one of best places to be till Friday, June 28, 2019, is Alexis Galleries, Victoria Island, Lagos. Les Contemporains (The Contemporaries), the group exhibition of paintings, sculptures and mixed media entitled, which opened on Saturday, 15, is still ongoing.

Curated by Patty Chidiac-Mastrogiannis, the exhibition features both Nigerian and international artists. The exhibiting artists include Patrick Tagoe-Tuckson, Uchay Joel Chima, Olisa Nwadiogbu, Jimmy Uche Nwanne, Djakou Kassi Nathalie, Ato Arinze, Valentine Mbachu, Dominique Zinkpe, Andrews Tettey Arko, Samuel Tete-Katchan and Prince Obasi.

Patty Chidiac-Mastrogiannis, Founder & Director, Alexis Galleries, who doubles as the curator of the exhibition, told newsmen during the preview at Alexis Galleries that her outfit was partnering with Loving Gaze, an NGO with 30 years of experience in Nigeria that employs a team of 200 health and social workers, teachers and administrative staff.

Highlighting the focus of the NGO, the General Manager, Barbara Pepoli, said, “We recognise each person’s irreducible dignity and uniqueness, beyond religion, gender or ethnic differences. We aim at offering a true friendship, which embraces professional support and care. We want all our beneficiaries to feel they are never alone, despite their health condition, their challenges, and difficulties.

“We work among the most fragile communities in Lagos and Taraba States: Primary Education (4 primary schools with 1,100 students), Health Care (3 clinics and 2 Nutrition Centres), Food Security, Capacity Building, Women empowerment: Micro-credit and vocational training,”

Part of the proceeds will be donated to the NGO. The exhibition, co-curated by Ato Arinze and Udemma Chukwuma, is sponsored by Pepsi, Tiger, Mikano, Delta Airline, The Guardian Newspaper, Cobranet Internet Service Provider, La Cave, Cool FM, Wazobia TV, Art Café and The Homestores Limited.

The artists on parade are mostly contemporary artists. Olisa Nwadiogbu is a painter, sculptor, printmaker, bronze caster and cultural activist. A multi-media artist, drawing and painting of figures provide the basis of his artistic adventures and career. His thrust as one of the nation’s consummate artist remains message, entertainment, and nature driven aesthetics.

Another big name on parade is Ato Arinze, a sculptor, potter, art consultant and artist manager. He was a visiting instructor to the University of Lagos’ ceramic department and a facilitator of ceramics at the Harmattan Workshop, Agbara Otor, Delta State, for two years. He is the co-founder of Art-Zero group, and has organised and participated in many group exhibitions within and outside Africa.

In eight years, Alexis has engaged in the presentation and dissemination of contemporary art in the media of painting, drawing, mixed media and sculpture. It has established rapidly as one of the best galleries in Nigeria, a meeting place for artists, collectors and enthusiasts of art.

Besides, it has supported artists to organise and showcase their works and talents through numerous exhibitions, as it desires to take the Nigerian artists to greater heights in strengthening the ever vibrant Nigerian art circle.