...No anointed applicants – Council chairman

Gabriel Dike



Eleven shortlisted candidates for the position of rector, Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), Ikorodu will on Tuesday, September 29th face the Governing Council interview panel.



The Governing Council Chairman of LASPOTECH, Prof Rasheed Kola Ojikutu, who confirmed the date for the interview and the number of applicants involved, said Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the council does not have an anointed candidate for the job.



Sunday Sun gathered that 25 applicants initially applied for the plum job, it was reduced to 17. During the State of Origin Verification Committee (SOVC) exercise, three candidates failed to appear before the body.



At the end of the verification exercise, one chief lecture from LASPOTECH and two other external candidates failed to convince the committee that they are from Lagos and were disqualified from contesting for the rector’s position.

Prof Ojikutu disclosed that the governing council is keeping the names of external assessors, made up of vice chancellors and rectors close to their chest to avoid contact and influence.



He cleared the air on the last minute inclusion of a chief lecturer, Mr. M.A. Okunu among the shortlisted applicants, stating the SOVC were not sure of his claim of being from Lagos and after a second verification, he was cleared to contest.



The governing council chairman said Governor Sanwo-Olu believe on merit and has not asked the council to favour any particular candidate but expect it to apply the guidelines to produce an acceptable rector for LASPOTECH.



Ojikutu also assured LASPOTECH community that the next rector will emerge on merit , adding “all applicants will be given same level playing field. We have no anointed candidate, we believe on merit and will apply the guidelines to produce a rector.”



Prof Ojikutu confirmed that only few council members involved in the interview are aware of names of external assessors and when pressed further to know the names of shortlisted candidates, the council chairman said he can’t recall any names because he doesn’t know any of them.



His words: “It is speculative that the governor and council have anointed candidate for the rectorship. We will not disappoint the governor and LASPOTECH community. The council will go by the rules and guidelines for the selection exercise.



“On Tuesday, September 29th, the governing council will put the guidelines on the table for everyone to see and then take it one by one. Nobody knows who is coming as external assessors, except few members of the Appointment and Promotion Committee (APC). I am the chairman of the selection exercise, non of the applicants can influence the outcome of the selection process,” said he.



According to him, the current council is made up of men of integrity and will give LASPOTECH the best candidate who will be acceptable to staff and students as well as move the polytechnic forward.



The former Dean, Business Administration, University of Lagos, disclosed that he will meet with the three staff unions on Monday, September 28th. Ojikutu said he had promised the workers to be fair and honest in dealing with them on issues affecting the workers.