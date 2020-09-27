Gabriel Dike

Eleven shortlisted candidates for the position of Rector

of Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), Ikorodu, will Tuesday, September 29, face the interview panel.

The Chairman, Governing Council of the institution, Prof Rasheed Kola Ojikutu, who confirmed the date for the interview and the number of applicants involved, said Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the council had no anointed candidate for the job.

Sunday Sun gathered that 25 applicants initially applied for the plum job but the number was reduced to 17. During the State of Origin Verification Committee (SOVC) exercise, three candidates failed to appear before the body.

At the end of the verification exercise, one lecturer rom LASPOTECH and two other external candidates failed to convince the committee that they were from Lagos and were disqualified from contesting for the rector’s position. Prof Ojikutu disclosed that the governing council was keeping the names of external assessors, made up of vice chancellors and rectors close to their chest to avoid contact and influence.

The governing council chairman said Governor Sanwo-Olu believes in merit and would not favour any candidate.

“It is speculative that the governor and council have an anointed candidate for the position of the rector. We will not disappoint the governor and LASPOTECH community.”