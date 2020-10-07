The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Kano State has confirmed nine persons killed and three others injured in a motor accident on Kano-Zaria Road.

Mr. Zubairu Mato, Corps commander, disclosed that the accident occurred when two vehicles collided at Imawa village in Kura Local Government Area.

He said the accident occurred at about 9a.m. on Monday involving an articulated vehicle, a car and a tricycle.

The commandant said the accident involved a trailer with registration number KMC158XW; a car with registration number AE 884 GZW and a tricycle without registration number.

Mato attributed the accident to the recklessness driving, adding that the trailer and the car collided while trying to doged the tricycle coming from the other side of the road.

“We received a call at about 9:12 a.m. on Oct. 6, and we dispatched rescue team to the scene of the accident to rescue the victims.” The commander listed the deceased to include two male, six female and a child while three others sustained injuries.

Mato added that the victims were referred to Kura General Hospital for treatment.

He urged motorists to observe traffic regulations to control road accidents.

Two persons were also killed in an accident involving a truck and a bus on Enugu-Onitsha Expressway in Onitsha, Anambra on Monday night.

Mr. Andrew Kumapayi, sector commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Anambra, made this known in Awka yesterday. The accident occurred at about 11p.m.

According to him, the accident was as a result of road obstruction caused by a bus that broke down without putting on a “C-caution’’ sign to alert and prevent other vehicles from ramming into it.

He said five male adults were involved in the accident while two of them died in the crash.

“The crash involved a green Mitsubishi bus with registration number JJT943XA and a truck with registration number FGG612 YG.

“According to reports, the commercial bus broke down on the road and the driver did not put a ‘C-caution’ sign to alert and prevent other vehicles from ramming into them.

“The truck, however, rammed into the broken down bus and fatally hit and killed the conductor and a passenger who were pushing the bus.

“Two other passengers in the bus also sustained some degrees of injuries.

“The victims were taken to Toronto Hospital, Onitsha, by FRSC rescue team from Onitsha Unit Command in collaboration with the police in Onitsha.

“The corpses were deposited at the morgue in the hospital,” he said.

While condoling with the families of the deceased, Kumapayi advised motorists to ensure that they have the warning triangle or C-caution sign to warn other road users whenever their vehicles broke down.

“It is advisable to be in possession of a pair of caution sign such that one is placed 100 metres approaching the spot.

“Then, the second one, about 50 metres to the vehicle when a vehicle breaks down on the expressway,” he said.