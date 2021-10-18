LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin.

Eleven people on Sunday afternoon lost their lives in auto crash caused by wrongful overtaking along Jebba-Bode Saadu in the Moro Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Daily SUN investigation revealed that the multiple crash, which occurred around 4:00pm at Onipako village, involved two vehicles.

The vehicles involved in the fatal auto accident are red colour Toyota Corolla salon car with registration number AAA 250 CB and a ash colour commercial Toyota Hiace bus with registration number LAP 179 XA.

According to the Kwara state sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Jonathan Owoade, there were 26 people involved in the accident; 20 males and six females.

He said that all the six females involved in the crash died.

Owoade, who said that 15 people injured in the crash were males, added that they suffered varying degrees of fracture and others.

The FRSC boss, said that the corpses had been deposited at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH), Ilorin, adding the injured were taken to Jebba medical centre and Emmanuel hospital, Jebba.

He said that his team controlled the traffic and later cleared obstruction.