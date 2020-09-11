John Adams, Minna

No fewer than 11 people have lost their lives in a boat mishap, which occurred in River Shiroro in Munya Local Government Area of Niger State.

The accident occurred on Tuesday evening at about 5.30pm when the victims were returning from farm at Kudumi village. A source close to the village told our correspondent that 15 people, including women and children, were on board when the boat capsized midway into their journey.

The victims were said to have successfully loaded their rice harvest in the boat and decided to board another boat, which eventually capsized.

According to our source, two bodies of the victims have been recovered by local divers while nine are still missing. Four people, however, survived the mishap as they swam their way to safety. When contacted, the Director General, Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NISEMA), Mallam Ibrahim Inga, confirmed the incident, saying efforts are on to recover the missing bodies while the two so far recovered have been buried by their families. This latest incident is coming barely two months after five people were killed in a similar boat mishap while trying to escape armed bandits attack in Gurumana in Shiroro Local Government Area of the state.

Those killed in the canoe mishap include two women and their two children, and two men.